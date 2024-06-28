ENG
Two people are injured as result of enemy attack on Bilozerka and Antonivka

Today, on June 28, Russians fired on Bilozerka and Antonivka in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Russian troops attacked Bilozerka this afternoon. As a result of enemy strikes, a residential building and a civilian car were damaged.

In addition, a 45-year-old woman sustained injuries to her forearm and neck. An ambulance crew treated her on the spot.

It is also reported that a resident of Antonivka, who came under Russian shelling, turned to the hospital.

The 33-year-old victim was diagnosed with concussion and explosive trauma. His condition is assessed as light.

