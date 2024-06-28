Man is killed as result of kamikaze drone attack in Odradokamianka
This morning, Russians attacked Odradokamianka in the Kherson region with a kamikaze drone, killing a man.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, a local resident was killed in a Russian strike on Odradokamianka. In the morning, the occupiers attacked the village from a dron
As noted, a 50-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of a kamikaze drone strike.
