Man is killed as result of kamikaze drone attack in Odradokamianka

This morning, Russians attacked Odradokamianka in the Kherson region with a kamikaze drone, killing a man.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, a local resident was killed in a Russian strike on Odradokamianka. In the morning, the occupiers attacked the village from a dron



As noted, a 50-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of a kamikaze drone strike.

