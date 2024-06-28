Russians attacked Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv region: 8 people are injured, civilian infrastructure is damaged (updated)

Russian troops are attacking Kharkiv and the region with guided aerial bombs.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The head of the RMA, Syniehubov, called on residents of Kharkiv and the region to stay safe.

At the same time, the Air Force reported the launch of guided aerial bombs in the Kharkiv region.

Later, the head of the region said that the Russian occupiers had attacked Tsyrkuny: "There is damage to civilian infrastructure. According to preliminary data, there are four wounded. The information is being clarified."

As of 5 p.m., six people were reported injured.

"The enemy struck with at least three GABs. A private house and an outbuilding caught fire. Two more hits occurred on the territory of a civilian enterprise," noted the head of the RMA.

Later, Syniehubov said that the number of victims had increased to eight.

There are also fires in two houses and outbuildings. Another 10 houses were damaged.