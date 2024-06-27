Occupiers used FAB-500 with gliding and correction module for first time in Kharkiv

For the first time since the launch of bombs on Kharkiv, Russian invaders used a five-tonne high explosive bomb with a gliding and correction module.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Oleksandr Filchakov, said this in a statement published by the department's press service, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, on Thursday, 27 June, at around 4:00 p.m., the Russian army launched two FAB-500 bombs from a Su-34 aircraft from Mayskoye in the Belgorod region. The distance from the launch site to the impact site is 65 kilometres.

The head of the regional prosecutor's office added that the FAB-500 is twice as powerful as the GAB- and FAB-250, which the enemy had previously used to attack Kharkiv.

Filchakov noted that the Kyivskyi district of the city came under enemy attack. Three private houses, the premises of a higher education institution and the State Emergency Service were damaged.

Four people were injured.

Criminal proceedings have now been initiated under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation by the enemy of the laws and customs of war).

Earlier, it was reported that ruscists fired on Kharkiv. Four people were injured and there was damage to the infrastructure.

