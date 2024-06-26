ENG
Fire and rescue unit of State Emergency Service after Russian airstrike on Selydove. PHOTO

At dawn today, the enemy attacked the town of Selydove, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, with a FAB-500 bomb.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, the blast wave and debris damaged the roof, glazing and construction of window openings, as well as the entrance gate of the fire and rescue unit's garage. Fortunately, the personnel were not injured and the equipment was not damaged.

удар по Селидовому
удар по Селидовому
удар по Селидовому

Six apartment buildings and 37 private houses were destroyed.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Ruscists dropped a FAB-500 bomb on Selydove: the building of the State Emergency Service and houses were damaged.

