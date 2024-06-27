Ruscists hit residential area in Kharkiv with GAB: Four people are injured, there is destruction (updated)

Explosions have been heard in Kharkiv once again this day. Russian invaders struck a residential area.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy is again destroying the educational infrastructure of the city. Today's attack hit one of the buildings of a higher educational institution in Kharkiv," he said.

Later he clarified that it was not the buildings of the educational institution that were damaged, but the residential area.

"We hit private residential buildings. Some of them were destroyed. A dormitory of one of our universities was also damaged. There was no information about the dead and injured," he added.

Updated information

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that four people were injured in the attack on the city.

"The number of victims has increased to four. Two more people suffered acute stress reactions," the official said.

Earlier, Syniehubov reported two victims of the ruscists attack - a man sustained an explosive wound with damage to his lower extremities, and a woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

Earlier, the mayor reported explosions in the city.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that an enemy attack was preliminarily recorded in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

The inspection of the hit sites is ongoing.