ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9134 visitors online
News
2 890 1

Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia

іскандер,балістика

On the afternoon of 29 June, explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne TV correspondents.

Before that, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the east.

Read more: Russians launch missile attack on Dnipro: there are wounded, 9-storey building is damaged (updated)

Author: 

explosion (1540) Zaporizhzhya (509)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 