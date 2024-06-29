Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia
On the afternoon of 29 June, explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne TV correspondents.
Before that, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the east.
