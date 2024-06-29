Kuleba and Minister of North Macedonia, Mutsunski, discussed preparation of security agreement

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of North Macedonia, Timcho Mutsunski.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

"I was glad to meet with the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of North Macedonia Timcho Mutsunski.

We discussed ways to expand our bilateral cooperation and progress towards the accession of our countries to the EU. We also focused on the preparation of a bilateral security agreement.

I thanked North Macedonia for participating in the inaugural Peace Summit," Kuleba said.

In addition, the parties discussed further joint steps towards the restoration of international security and long-term peace in accordance with the UN Charter and the Peace Formula.