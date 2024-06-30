OSCE Parliamentary Assembly recognized actions of Russian Federation as genocide of Ukrainian people - resolution

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly adopted a resolution recognising Russia's actions as genocide of the Ukrainian people and the need to ensure the decolonisation of Russia.

According to him, on the opening day of the summer session in Bucharest, the OSCE PA adopted a resolution condemning Russia's 10-year armed aggression against Ukraine, which recognised the actions of the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation and its armed forces during the full-scale invasion as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

"The document also provides for the decolonisation of the Russian Federation as a necessary precondition for establishing a lasting peace," he adds.

The MP also published the main 70 points of the OSCE PA resolution:

call on all 53 OSCE participating States to make efforts to de-occupy Crimea and all occupied territories of Ukraine with the support of the Peace Formula and the Crimean Platform;

calling on OSCE states to establish a Special Tribunal to prosecute the Russian Federation for crimes committed during the aggressive war against Ukraine, and to conduct international and national investigations into mass atrocities, murders, torture, and rape by the Russian army;

emphasises the need to quickly launch a mechanism for the use of frozen Russian assets at Ukraine's request, and suggests that OSCE countries join the Agreement on the International Register of Damage Caused to Ukraine by Russian Aggression;

the 2024 presidential elections in Russia are recognised as fraudulent and undermining the legitimacy of the entire electoral system of the Russian Federation;

support for the creation of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, as well as securing the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians;

a call to ban imports of Russian liquefied natural gas to the EU, re-exports and transit through EU ports.

According to Frolov, the OSCE PA session will last until 3 July.