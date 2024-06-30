Orbán, former Czech Prime Minister Babiš and Austria’s far-right form right-wing group in European Parliament

On 30 June, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced the creation of a new right-wing group with the far-right Austrian Freedom Party and the Slovak ANO party, led by former Czech Prime Minister Babiš.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telex.

Orban, Babiš, and Kikl signed a "patriotic manifesto for the future of Europe", in which they stated that the European Union "has turned against Europeans and now represents interests that are contrary to the will of nations, regions, and small communities".

Viktor Orban believes that after the European Parliament elections, European policy should be changed and stated: "Now a new era begins".

"We take responsibility for creating a group that will be the strongest right-wing coalition in Europe... The strongest Austrian, Hungarian, and Czech right-wing forces are now sitting in front of you," Orban said.

The Hungarian prime minister was referring to his Fidesz party, the Austrian Freedom Party, and the ANO party of Czech former Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, which won the European elections in their respective countries.

As Telex reminds us, according to the rules of the European Parliament, the faction must include members from four more countries, as the group must consist of at least 23 representatives from 7 member states.

Also, the faction can be created before 4 July, the deadline, so that they can participate together in the opening of the European Parliament on 16 July, where, for example, important positions will be allocated.