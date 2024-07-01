Ruscists hit Ukrainsk with "Uragan" rockets: 2 people were killed, 8 were wounded. PHOTO

At least 2 people were killed and 8 wounded in the morning shelling of Ukrainsk Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, early in the morning on 1 July, Russians shelled the city with Uragan rockets, and the residential sector was hit. Two women aged 65 and 70 were killed.

According to preliminary information, 10 high-rise buildings and an administrative building were damaged.

We are establishing the final consequences of the shelling.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that 2 people were killed and 12 wounded in the shelling of Donetsk region over the past day. Russian Federation fired 25 times at settlements in the region