Day in Donetsk region: 2 people killed, 12 wounded. Russian Federation fired 25 times at localities in region. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled the territory of the Donetsk region 25 times over the last day, resulting in 2 deaths and 12 injuries.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district.

Thus, more than 10 multi-storey buildings were damaged in Kurakhove, 4 private houses - in Ostrovske. One house in Kurakhivka was destroyed. In Tsukurino, 6 people were injured, 21 houses and 2 cars were damaged. A house was damaged in Memryk of Novohrodivka.

Kramatorsk district.

One person was wounded as a result of Russian shelling in Yampol, Lyman. A house and an infrastructure facility were damaged in Yurkivka, Mykolaivka. A house and a non-residential building were damaged in Izhevka, Kostiantynivka.

Bakhmut district.

In Toretsk, 1 person was killed, 3 were injured, 6 houses and 2 administrative buildings were damaged. In New York, a person was injured and 4 buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged. In Chasiv Yar, 9 private houses, 3 multi-storey buildings and a non-residential building were damaged. In Siversk, 1 person died and 1 was injured, 5 buildings were damaged.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 25 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 367 people, including 13 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

On 30 June, Russian invaders killed 2 residents of the Donetsk region, 12 people were wounded.

