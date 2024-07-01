ENG
In June, 33,713 occupants and 5,588 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment were destroyed

In June 2024, the enemy's losses amounted to approximately 33,713 people and 5,588 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk.

Thus, in June 2024, enemy losses amounted to about 33,713 personnel. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed a significant amount of weapons/military equipment of Russian troops:

  • 352 tanks;
  • 589 armoured combat vehicles;
  • 1393 artillery systems;
  • 22 MLRS;
  • 58 air defence systems;
  • 1 ship;
  • 1758 units of motor vehicles;
  • 284 units of special equipment.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders shot down three aircraft, as well as 997 UAVs and 103 enemy missiles.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 543,810 Russian occupiers.

