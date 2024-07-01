Occupier’s leg was torn off and his butt was torn. VIDEO 18+
A kamikaze drone operator from the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura" eliminated an occupier in the Avdiivka sector with a direct hit.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.
"A direct hit by a fragmentation bomb from a fpv drone in the thigh of a Russian soldier near Avdiivka. The explosion tore his backside and blew off his leg. The most effective fighters of the Russian infantry from the unmanned systems battalion of the 47th Mechanised Brigade show another masterful break of the Russian occupier," the commentary to the video reads.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
