Kamikaze drone hits enemy "Tor-M2K" surface-to-air missile system. VIDEO
Drone operators from the Third Separate Tank Iron Brigade destroyed a Russian "Tor-M2K" air defence system.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"The soldiers of the 3rd Separate Tank Brigade have captured a fat prey - the Russian Tor SAM, which is used to shoot down drones, helicopters, aircraft and missiles," the video commentary reads.
