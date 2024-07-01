ENG
Kamikaze drone hits enemy "Tor-M2K" surface-to-air missile system. VIDEO

Drone operators from the Third Separate Tank Iron Brigade destroyed a Russian "Tor-M2K" air defence system.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"The soldiers of the 3rd Separate Tank Brigade have captured a fat prey - the Russian Tor SAM, which is used to shoot down drones, helicopters, aircraft and missiles," the video commentary reads.

