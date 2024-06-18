ENG
Destruction of enemy reconnaissance UAV with Stormer SAMS: " It’s more like Orlan-30, cause it’s big thing". VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy reconnaissance drone with the help of a British Stormer surface-to-air missile system (SAMS).

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of the Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

Warning: Strong language!

