Destruction of enemy reconnaissance UAV with Stormer SAMS: " It’s more like Orlan-30, cause it’s big thing". VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy reconnaissance drone with the help of a British Stormer surface-to-air missile system (SAMS).
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of the Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
Warning: Strong language!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password