Russians have deployed latest S-500 air defense systems in occupied Crimea - Budanov. VIDEO

The Russian military deployed elements of the latest S-500 MLRS in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov during a telethon.

"The Russian air defense system is being strengthened. This is quite obvious and understandable. The latest S-500 elements have arrived. In principle, this will be their trial use, but they have already appeared in Crimea," the Ukrainian intelligence chief said.

He added that the Russians are still using the Kerch Bridge to transport military cargo.

"The Kerch bridge has always been used by the Russian military and is still being used, and as long as it exists, it will be used. It is true that ferries carry the bulk of the cargo, but the bridge is also used by personnel, first and foremost. There is less cargo, but it is the main way for personnel," the DIU chief added.

As a reminder, on the night of 12 June, the Ukrainian Defence Forces attacked Russian SAMs on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

