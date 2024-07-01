Russian troops drop FAB-500 bomb on village near Selydove: 6 people are wounded, including child. PHOTO

The night before, the Russian occupiers attacked Tsukurino village of the Selydivska community in Donetsk region with a FAB-500 bomb from the UMPK.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Selydiv CMA.

As noted, 6 civilians were wounded as a result of the shelling, including 1 child - a girl of 15 years old.

The wounded were taken to hospital. Their condition is moderate.

21 private residential buildings and 2 cars were damaged.







