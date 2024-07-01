Vucic on China’s "peace plan": "Common sense initiative"

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic believes that China's "peace plan" is "the most logical" and one that "no normal person can refuse".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Danas.

He called the "peace plan" presented by China and Brazil a "common sense initiative" and "the most sensible thing you could hear since the beginning of the war".

"The People's Republic of China has proposed something that is truly the most logical thing that any adult, collected and healthy person would propose. No normal person can refuse something like that, but as you can see, there is silence from all sides, as if it was Serbia or some smaller country that offered it, so now they can keep quiet and underestimate," the Serbian leader said.

According to Vucic, this is because "no one wants" an immediate ceasefire, as demanded by China, and each wants the other to fail.

China and Brazil said they support a "peace conference" on Ukraine only with the participation of Russia.