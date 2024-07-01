Two women injured in Russian attack on Naddniprianske and Novovorontsovka

Two residents of the Kherson region, who were injured by Russian shelling the day before, sought medical assistance.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Medical Association, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, in the village of Naddniprianske, a 77-year-old woman came under enemy fire. She was diagnosed with minor injuries: explosive trauma, bruised chest, shrapnel wounds to the arms and legs.

In addition, a 40-year-old woman sustained concussion, explosive and traumatic brain injury as a result of a Russian FPV drone attack in Novovorontsovka.

It is noted that the victims were provided with medical assistance and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

As a reminder, today Russian troops attacked a house in Antonivka, Kherson region, with artillery, injuring a woman.