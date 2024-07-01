Occupiers shell Antonivka, woman is injured

Russian troops attacked a house in Antonivka, Kherson region, with artillery.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

As noted, a 97-year-old local resident was injured as a result of the enemy strike.

"She was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her forearm. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical care," the statement said.

