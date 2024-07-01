Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region. PHOTO

Yesterday, on 30 June, the Russian occupiers conducted an air strike on the Dariivska community of Kherson region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"Another enemy attack in Kherson region. Yesterday, the enemy fired on one of the settlements of the Dariivska territorial community," the statement said.

A residential building and an outbuilding were damaged, and a fire broke out.

Kherson rescuers together with the local fire brigade extinguished the fire.

Read more: Day in Kherson region: one person was killed and another was wounded in hostile shelling





