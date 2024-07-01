Ruscists strike at Kharkiv with KAB (updated)

Russian troops are attacking Kharkiv, an explosion has been heard in the city.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"An explosion was heard in Kharkiv. Be careful!" - he said in a statement.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, called on residents of Kharkiv and Kharkiv district to stay in shelters.

Later, the head of the region added that the Russians had hit the city with a KAB. There is no information on casualties.

