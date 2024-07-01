Ukraine should be able to use provided weapons for relevant military purposes in Russia - Chairman of House Intelligence Committee Turner

Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Mike Turner believes that the authorization for the use of American weapons to strike at the territory of the Russian Federation should be expanded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"My position is broader than the administration's. I believe that Ukraine should be able to use the weapons that are provided for actual military purposes," Turner said.

He added that his position coincides with that of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: "Ukraine should not fight with one hand behind its back. It should be able to respond to attacks from Russia."

At the same time, he said, the problem is the increase in Russian weapons production, and it should also be possible to use military force to solve it.

As previously reported, the United States has restricted the use of U.S. weapons to strike the Russian Federation. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are prohibited from attacking targets more than 100 kilometers from the border and from striking key Russian airfields.

