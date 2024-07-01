Zelenskyy discusses key areas of further US assistance with bipartisan US Congressional delegation. PHOTOS

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation from the US House of Representatives.

According to Censor.NET, the president wrote about this in his telegram channel.

The meeting focused on the main areas of further US assistance, including additional air defence systems.

"This is critical as Petriot systems help save lives and protect infrastructure. I am grateful to US President Joseph Biden, both houses and parties of Congress, and the entire American people for their continued leadership in supporting Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

As previously reported, a bipartisan delegation of US congressmen led by Mike Turner, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, arrived in Kyiv.