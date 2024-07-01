Ukrainian DELTA system successfully integrated with Polish artillery fire control system TOPAZ - Ministry of Defense

During NATO's CWIX24 exercise in Bydgoszcz, Poland, the Ukrainian combat system DELTA was successfully integrated with the Polish artillery fire control system TOPAZ. It is the TOPAZ system that is used in KRAB howitzers and RAK mortars in service in Ukraine.

The exercise, which took place in two parts - Pink Enclave (classified) and Green Enclave (unclassified) - allowed the Ukrainian team to work as a hub for data collection and processing for the first time.

The DELTA system collected, updated, and supplemented information, including data on the location of their own forces and friendly units, which was then transferred to the Polish TOPAZ system. This helped to create a complete understanding of the situation on the battlefield and demonstrated DELTA's ability to securely transmit restricted data.

"As a result, the Ukrainian ecosystem of military products DELTA has successfully coped with the task and confirmed compatibility with TOPAZ and many other NATO systems. In total, this year the DELTA team has successfully tested 5 different interoperability standards and passed all tests successfully," said Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko.

DELTA's work was presented separately to NATO's Supreme Allied Commander for Digital Transformation, General Philip Lavin, and Deputy Chief of Staff for Digital Transformation, Vice Admiral Jeffrey W. Hughes.

About DELTA

DELTA is a Ukrainian ecosystem of military products developed by the military for the military and built to NATO standards. It allows you to see the battlefield in real time and displays the air, ground, and sea situation on a digital map. The system allows for information exchange within a unit, brigade, and, if necessary, with allies.

About CWIX

CWIX (Coalition Warrior Interoperability eXercise) is an annual event organized by NATO to test and improve interoperability between member and partner nations. It involves testing and working with different technologies in a realistic environment to improve communication, information sharing and coordination between different military systems and units.

