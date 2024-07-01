Almost 480 new models of weapons and military equipment have been commissioned in six months, - Ministry of Defence. PHOTOS

In the first half of 2024, almost 480 models of weapons and military equipment were adopted, codified and approved for use in the Defence Forces of Ukraine. About 290 of them are products of domestic arms manufacturers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the First Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk.

"Given the unprecedented high dynamics of combat operations, the needs of the Defence Forces in armaments are enormous. The realities of war dictate new requirements. There is a great demand for new means of reconnaissance, defence and destruction. The development of innovative warfare tools, more modern electronic warfare systems, unmanned and robotic systems is what adds new capabilities to our arsenal," Havryliuk said.

He noted that in 2024, domestic defence manufacturers significantly increased the production of weapons across a wide range of products. Active work is also underway to develop and manufacture new weapons.

"The fact that many in the world are interested in the experience of using the weapons and equipment we produce speaks for itself. In the first six months of 2024, almost 480 models of weapons and military equipment were codified and approved for use in the Defence Forces of Ukraine. About 290 of them are products of domestic manufacturers," Havryliuk added.

In addition, it is noted that the dynamics of weapons development in Ukraine is high. Thus, in 2023, more than 200 samples of domestically produced weapons and military equipment were adopted and put into service in the Defence Forces, and in the first six months of 2024 - about 290.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the largest group in the list of codified weapons and military equipment in the first half of 2024 is UAVs. In particular, UAVs designed for aerial reconnaissance and drones for various purposes.

The next group is ammunition of various types, mostly for UAVs.

The third group in terms of the number of codified weapons samples in the first six months of this year is communications and electronic warfare.

The list of new (upgraded) models of weapons and military equipment approved for use also includes engineering equipment, ground robotic systems, melee weapons, demining equipment, and optoelectronic devices.

