About 20 samples of sniper and anti-materiel rifles have been approved for use in AFU - Ministry of Defense. PHOTOS

Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified and authorized about 20 models of sniper and anti-material rifles for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. One-third of them are of Ukrainian manufacture.

It is noted that among the foreign-made samples in service with the Ukrainian Defence Forces are products of well-known arms companies (Cadex Defence, Barrett, Steyr-Mannlicher AG, Česká Zbrojovka, Heckler & Koch) from Canada, the USA, Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany and other countries.

Rifles of various calibers are designed to destroy enemy manpower and to neutralize or critically damage enemy conventional and lightly armored military equipment.





Ukrainian rifle models

"Among the rifles approved for use since March 2022, there is a large line of Ukrainian models. Among them are anti-material large-caliber rifles capable of penetrating armored vehicle armor with their bullets, as well as single-shot and semi-automatic rifles designed to hit moving and stationary targets. The effective range of some models is up to 2000 meters," the press service said.

Also, during operations in a large-scale war, Ukrainian models proved to be highly accurate, convenient, and reliable weapons.

"According to the feedback from our soldiers, they combine convenience and ease of use with excellent performance of precision weapons. It should be noted that the models from Ukrainian manufacturers, codified in 2024, introduced several design solutions dictated by the experience of practical use of this type of weapon, which improved their effectiveness," the Ministry of Defence added.





The agency reminded that it was a Ukrainian-made 14.5 mm Alligator rifle that killed a Russian occupier at a distance of 2,710 meters, which became one of the confirmed records of this war.

In addition, the codified ammunition for small arms approved for use since March 2022 includes domestically produced ammunition for these rifles. They comply with current NATO standards and are not inferior in performance to the world's best models, the Ministry of Defence summed up.

