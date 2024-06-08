Over 110 samples of automotive equipment have been approved for use in Armed Forces since March 2022, - Ministry of Defense. PHOTOS

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, more than 110 models of Ukrainian and foreign-made vehicles have been approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, 60 of them have been adopted over the past five months.

It is noted that the Armed Forces vehicle fleet currently has equipment manufactured in more than 20 countries, including the United States, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Italy and others.

The range of vehicle categories includes:

armoured vehicles,

off-road vehicles,

trucks,

motorbikes

special vehicles.









Popular off-road vehicle models made by Japanese and European automakers, as well as the world's largest American tractor-transporter for off-road transportation of tanks, self-propelled artillery systems and other heavy armoured vehicles, were officially approved for use.

In addition to armoured and heavy equipment, the Ukrainian military received:

ATVs,

hexacycles

buggy.

"More than a third of the 110 codified models of automotive equipment are of Ukrainian design and manufacture. Among them are special vehicles, armoured vehicles, ordinary trucks, all-terrain vehicles and electric motorcycles of domestic production," the Ministry of Defence said.

The Ministry added that the codification and approval of a sample of weapons and military equipment of domestic production for operation with the assignment of a NATO nomenclature number makes it possible to purchase it at the expense of the state budget for the units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

"Renewal and replenishment of the Armed Forces' vehicle fleet ensures increased mobility and combat capability of the Ukrainian military, which is critical in the current situation," the Ministry of Defence said.

