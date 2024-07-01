Ukraine’s membership in NATO is only guarantee of long-term peace, - Head of Munich Conference Heusgen

The issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO will not be raised at the upcoming NATO summit. However, only NATO membership guarantees our country a long-term perspective of peace.

The chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, said this in an interview with the Rheinische Post, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, "Putin has united and strengthened NATO with his irresponsible aggressive war" against Ukraine, which has become another lever that has led Sweden and Finland to join the Alliance.

Read more: Slovakia to participate in new NATO aid package for Ukraine - President Pellegrini

Despite the fact that one of NATO's principles is that a country at war cannot be admitted to the Alliance, Hoisgen is convinced that Ukraine's membership in NATO is the only guarantee of long-term peace.

Ukraine's accession to NATO is not on the agenda of this summit. However, I am convinced that only NATO membership guarantees Ukraine a long-term prospect of peace. Agreements with Russia are not worth the paper on which Putin puts his signature. Ukraine had to learn this bitter lesson. The only guarantee is NATO membership," he stressed.

Heusgen added that the international community, including NATO, must organise itself in such a way that Vladimir Putin finally understands that his aggression is not justified.