Drones destroy occupants’ assault group in Avdiivka sector. VIDEO

Kamikaze drone operators destroyed an enemy assault group of three occupants in the Avdiivka sector.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat operation was posted on social media. The author of the publication claims that one of the stormtroopers is a woman.

"FPV drones destroy a group of Russian stormtroopers in the Avdiivka sector, including one woman," the commentary to the video reads.

Author: 

Russian Army (9277) women (79) mobilization (1135)
