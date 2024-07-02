Drones destroy occupants’ assault group in Avdiivka sector. VIDEO
Kamikaze drone operators destroyed an enemy assault group of three occupants in the Avdiivka sector.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat operation was posted on social media. The author of the publication claims that one of the stormtroopers is a woman.
"FPV drones destroy a group of Russian stormtroopers in the Avdiivka sector, including one woman," the commentary to the video reads.
