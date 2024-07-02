Russia recruits teenagers for war against Ukraine - National Resistance Centre

The Kremlin is actively looking for manpower to replenish the unprecedented losses in Ukraine. The Russians have resorted to recruiting teenagers.

This was reported by the National Resistance Centre (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

"Currently, Russia is actively recruiting members of patriotic movements, including the network of military education centres 'Warrior' and 'Unarmy' (Young army). Teenagers aged 17 are being actively recruited by military enlistment offices to sign a contract upon reaching the age of majority.

By playing on youthful maximalism and using propaganda, the Russians hope to recruit tens of thousands of teenagers," the NRC said.