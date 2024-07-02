ENG
Russia recruits teenagers for war against Ukraine - National Resistance Centre

The Kremlin is actively looking for manpower to replenish the unprecedented losses in Ukraine. The Russians have resorted to recruiting teenagers.

This was reported by the National Resistance Centre (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Russians use labor of minors in occupied territories of Ukraine: 14 labor detachments organized in Donbas - National Resistance Center

"Currently, Russia is actively recruiting members of patriotic movements, including the network of military education centres 'Warrior' and 'Unarmy' (Young army). Teenagers aged 17 are being actively recruited by military enlistment offices to sign a contract upon reaching the age of majority.

By playing on youthful maximalism and using propaganda, the Russians hope to recruit tens of thousands of teenagers," the NRC said.

