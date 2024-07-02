Ukraine would like to hold second Peace Summit this year, preparatory work to be done in coming months - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's desire to host the second Global Peace Summit in 2024.
The head of state said this during a press conference with Viktor Orban, Censor.NET reports.
"Hungary participated in the first Peace Summit and supported the Summit communiqué. This shows Hungary's readiness to be effective for the return of real long-term security. Today we discussed in detail how Hungary can further demonstrate its leadership in the preparation of the second Summit.
We see an opportunity to organise the second Summit this year. We would like to do so very much. We can do all the preparatory work for this in the coming months," he said.
