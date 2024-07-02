Air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to takeoff of MiG-31K aircraft, Kinzhals’ carrier, in Russia (updated)

An air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K aircraft, a carrier of the Kinzhal missiles, in the RF.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Attention! Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff from Savasleyka airfield!" the Air Force warned.

5:09 p.m. all clear signal was given. The air raid alert lasted 39 minutes.

