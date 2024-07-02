Shmyhal’s government suspends creation of unique defense of energy sector against missiles - media

Ukraine has adopted a program to build multi-level protection around energy facilities. However, due to the inaction of the government of Denys Shmyhal, its implementation has been disrupted.

This is reported by RBC-Ukraine, with reference to statements by representatives of contractors, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the first level of protection involves the construction of gabions and bulk bags. As you know, the Reconstruction Agency is currently protecting 90 facilities in 21 regions from drone and missile debris.

The second level is protection against drones and Shahed. We are talking about concrete structures that have been built around the main Ukrenergo network since March 2023. The structures are to protect 22 substations and 63 autotransformers in 14 regions.

The third level is missile defense. The goal is to protect 22 substations from direct hits by the most powerful missiles in 14 regions. They work with Ukrenergo, which forms the design and construction tasks.

The design is based on input from the General Staff, as well as on the guidelines for engineering troops and international regulations received from specialized specialists during training in the UK according to UK and US norms and standards.

Representatives of contractor companies believe that the Cabinet of Ministers is personally responsible for suspending the construction of the third level of protection of energy facilities, and claim that he completely stopped all payments and instructed the Bureau of Economic Security and the State Audit Service to check prices and construction of energy facilities after criticizing the government's actions in April of this year. It was then that the business first publicly talked about the large debt to contractors for the restoration of critical infrastructure.