Kuleba and Cameron discussed Formula for Peace and arms supplies to Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron discussed the Peace Formula and the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Kuleba wrote about this on the social network X.

The minister thanked Cameron "for his support, joint efforts and achievements."

"We discussed the further implementation of the Peace Formula, preparations for the July NATO summit in Washington, and the supply of weapons to Ukraine," the Ukrainian minister said.

He added that "we both believe that the Ukrainian-British partnership is on the rise and will only get stronger."

