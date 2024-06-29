Ukraine and China will continue dialogue on issues of peace and development - Kuleba met with special representative of Chinese government for European affairs. PHOTO

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with Wu Hongbo, Special Representative of the Chinese Government for European Affairs, on the sidelines of the Dubrovnik Forum in Croatia.

Kuleba said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I briefed the Special Representative on the first Peace Summit held in Switzerland. We exchanged views on further efforts to restore a just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on respect for the UN Charter and international law. Ukraine and China will continue their dialogue on peace and development," Kuleba said.

At the meeting, Kuleba also stressed the importance of strategically considering relations between the two countries, both in the bilateral context and through the prism of Ukraine's future membership in the European Union.

As reported, China did not participate in the Peace Summit and did not comment on its results or the final communiqué.