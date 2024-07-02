Man was blown up by enemy mine in Kherson region: he was hospitalized

In Charivne village, Beryslav district, a local resident was blown up by an enemy mine and was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA).

"In the village of Charivne, Beryslav district, a 58-year-old man was blown up by a Russian mine. As a result of the detonation, the victim sustained a mine-blast injury and traumatic amputation of his foot," the statement said.

It is noted that the man was hospitalized, doctors assess his condition as moderate.

In the morning, Kherson RMA reported that the occupiers attacked a resident of Beryslav with a drone.