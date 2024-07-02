Woman in Beryslav was injured as result of explosive drone dropped by occupiers
Today, on 2 July, Russians attacked a resident of Beryslav with a drone.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, the occupation forces dropped explosives from a drone on a 54-year-old resident of Beryslav when the woman was in the yard of her own home.
The victim was taken to hospital with an explosive injury and concussion. She is receiving the necessary medical care.
As reported, on 1 July, Russians launched three drone strikes on the Orthodox Holy Archangel Michael Church in Zmiivka, Beryslav district, Kherson region.
