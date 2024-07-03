Russians tried to storm Krynky 4 times. Having suffered losses, they withdrew - Southern Defense Forces

The Russian occupying forces tried to storm Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson region but suffered losses and retreated.

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, Censor.NET informs.

"On the left bank of the Dnieper, in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the enemy carried out 4 assaults in the area of ​​the settlement of Krynka. Having suffered losses, he retreated to his original position. The defense forces continue to carry out comprehensive measures to maintain the positions," - they said there.

The occupiers also carried out 1 assault in the Orihiv direction. They had no success.

"The occupiers continue to press with artillery fire, carry out airstrikes, use a large number of strike drones of various types, and actively conduct aerial reconnaissance. Over the past day, the flight of 255 reconnaissance UAVs was recorded in the operational zone," the message says.

The invaders used 253 FPV drones, 8 Lancet-type attack UAVs and dropped 260 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications.

Read more: Battle continues in Vovchansk. Situation is under control - General Staff