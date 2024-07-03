Kuleba urged partners not to be afraid of escalation: It is Putin who should be afraid of us and try to predict our steps

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, urged Ukraine's partners not to be afraid of escalation.

He said this at the panel discussion of The Economist publication "Overcoming conflicts: in search of opportunities" in Athens, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Kuleba, "For these two and a half years, nothing has harmed our common cause as much as the fear of escalation."

The minister noted that all decisions were made, and none of them led to escalation on the Russian side. He reminded that, firstly, Russia itself constantly escalates the situation and does so regardless of any decisions, and secondly, "its escalation pockets are already empty."

"My request today is to believe in Ukraine's ability to win and finally give up the fear of escalation. It is Putin who should be afraid of us. It is he who should try to anticipate our moves. He should be careful and look for ways to end his aggression. Not the other way around," emphasized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kuleba also named three decisions, the adoption of which will help Ukraine and its allies to radically improve the situation on the battlefield.

"First, providing Ukraine with more Patriot and other air defense systems and related missiles in order to knock Russia out of Ukrainian skies. Second, giving Ukraine the ability to destroy Russian air terror, its bombers, before they even get close to Ukrainian borders - on airfields in Russia and in its skies. And, thirdly, sufficient and stable supplies of artillery ammunition to give the Ukrainian ground forces an advantage," he concluded.

