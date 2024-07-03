Russian troops attack Kherson again: two people are wounded

Today, on 3 July, Russian troops once again shelled Kherson. The enemy shelling injured two citizens who were in the yard of their house.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

What is known about the wounded in Kherson?

As noted, the 58-year-old man sustained concussion, wounds to the torso, arms, legs, explosive and traumatic brain injuries.

The 85-year-old woman was diagnosed with contusion, forearm wounds, explosive and traumatic brain injuries, as well as traumatic amputation of the lower legs.

According to the RMA, the victims were taken to hospital for medical treatment.