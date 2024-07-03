Ruscists fired missiles towards Poltava: Explosions heard
Russian occupiers launched missiles at Poltava.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.
The day before, there was a warning of Russian tactical aviation activity in the northeast.
Media reported explosions in Poltava and the district.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password