Ruscists fired missiles towards Poltava: Explosions heard

Russian occupiers launched missiles at Poltava.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

The day before, there was a warning of Russian tactical aviation activity in the northeast.

Media reported explosions in Poltava and the district.

