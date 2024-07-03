More than 100 Ukrainian prisoners were executed in Russian prisons - Prosecutor General’s Office

During the surrender, the Russian occupiers killed 62 Ukrainian soldiers. Law enforcement officers are currently investigating 28 criminal cases over this fact.

The head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Context of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office, Yurii Bielousov, said this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, in total, more than 110 captured Ukrainian soldiers were executed after surrendering in places of detention. This includes Olenivka.

Bielousov noted that the torture of Ukrainian prisoners in Russian detention centers is becoming systemic and indicates that it is an integral part of Russia's policy.

The International Criminal Court is investigating these cases together with Ukrainian investigators.

"We have a separate unit that deals with this particular area. It is only a matter of time before these people (involved in torture - ed.) fall into our hands," Bielousov added.

Read more: ICC involved in investigation of torture of Ukrainian prisoners by enemy - Prosecutor General’s Office