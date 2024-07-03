Our defenders with HIMARS destroy expensive "Nebo-SVU" radar system. VIDEO
Military counterintelligence officers of the 13th SSU Main Directorate using a Shark UAV discovered a Russian long-range radar detection system worth about $100 million.
Using HIMARS MLRS, Ukrainian defenders struck the enemy's rear on the "NEBO-SVU" radar system, Censor.NET reports.
