Our defenders with HIMARS destroy expensive "Nebo-SVU" radar system. VIDEO

Military counterintelligence officers of the 13th SSU Main Directorate using a Shark UAV discovered a Russian long-range radar detection system worth about $100 million.

Using HIMARS MLRS, Ukrainian defenders struck the enemy's rear on the "NEBO-SVU" radar system, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: HIMARS destroys Russian 2C4 Tulip self-propelled mortar. VIDEO

