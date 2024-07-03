ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11389 visitors online
News
12 677 106

Just peace that can satisfy Russia and Ukraine is possible - Erdogan

ердоган,путін

At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that a just peace in Russia's war against Ukraine is possible, which will satisfy both sides.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Turkey will continue to make efforts to establish peace in the region and the world. Turkey can lay the groundwork for a consensus to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, first through a ceasefire and then peace. A just peace that can satisfy both sides is possible," Erdogan said at a meeting with Putin in Astana at the SCO summit.

As a reminder, in April 2024, Turkey prepared a draft "peace treaty" for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which aims to freeze the war until 2040.

Read more: Putin ’remains open’ to talks with Ukraine - Peskov

Author: 

Putin (3359) Turkey (574) Erdogan (214) negotiations with Russia (687)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 