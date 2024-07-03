Just peace that can satisfy Russia and Ukraine is possible - Erdogan

At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that a just peace in Russia's war against Ukraine is possible, which will satisfy both sides.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Turkey will continue to make efforts to establish peace in the region and the world. Turkey can lay the groundwork for a consensus to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, first through a ceasefire and then peace. A just peace that can satisfy both sides is possible," Erdogan said at a meeting with Putin in Astana at the SCO summit.

As a reminder, in April 2024, Turkey prepared a draft "peace treaty" for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which aims to freeze the war until 2040.

