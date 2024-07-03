White House announced new security aid package for Ukraine

The US has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. The amount of the aid is not yet specified.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

As White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre noted during the briefing, this is the seventh security assistance package that Biden has authorised to help Ukraine since he signed the National Security Authorisation Act in April.

The new package includes:

missiles for Ukrainian air defence systems;

ammunition for highly mobile artillery;

missile systems;

artillery shells and other critical assets.

The new package also includes new funding that the US Department of Defence will use to purchase interceptor missiles for the Patriot and NASAM air defence systems to help Ukraine protect its troops and cities from Russian air attacks.

