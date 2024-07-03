ENG
France hands over 41 generators to Chernihiv and Kharkiv

Франція передала 41 генератор для Чернігова та Харкова

France has sent 41 power generators to Kharkiv and Chernihiv.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

The French foreign ministry noted that the energy infrastructure of these cities has suffered significant damage due to Russian strikes. The Ministry also added that by this step, France demonstrates its support for the Ukrainian people.

"We have sent 41 power generators to Kharkiv and Chernihiv, whose energy infrastructure has been severely damaged by Russian strikes," the French ministry said in a statement.

