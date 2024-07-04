Without Ukraine’s superiority in air, Russia will win war - American General Deptula

Ukraine needs effective aviation to defeat the enemy in order to get out of the "dead end" in the war. The armed forces also need combat training that would enable them to use aircraft decisively.

This was stated by retired US Air Force Lieutenant General David Deptula, Censor.NET reports with reference to "Voice of America".

During the meeting of American generals, a professional report was presented on possible ways to strengthen Ukrainian positions in the opposition to the Russian war.

The report states: "the absolute necessity of air superiority to achieve a decisive victory in the war."

In addition, the authors of the report believe that Russia has gained an advantage due to restrictions on Ukraine's use of weapons provided by the United States.

Focus on winning

The publication notes that General Deptula recently visited Ukraine, where he advised the military leadership on strategy, especially through the prism of aviation.

The key lesson for today is the absolute necessity of air superiority to achieve decisive military advantage," said General Deptula about the conclusions of the report, which he co-authored.

This would give Ukrainian forces protection from enemy attacks, as well as freedom to attack themselves, he believes.

"The approach, mostly focused on the ground, has led to a brutal battle of attrition - one in which Russia has a numerical advantage," said the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, which gathered prominent American generals for a July 2 conversation.

Instead, the Air Force, the meeting participants believe, can provide Ukraine with the advantage it needs to defeat Russian forces, break through their front lines and change the course of the war.

"It's time to start focusing on what victory looks like, not just avoiding daily defeats," urged the organizers of the meeting.

American generals also emphasized in the report that the Air Force of Ukraine has been living with insufficient resources and capabilities for years, which makes it difficult to establish the desired superiority in the air.

"Without such an advantage, American military experts state, a war based on attrition will be won by the side that has more combat personnel and more material resources - Russia," - the "Voice of America" ​​quotes the report of the US generals.