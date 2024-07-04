ENG
Reconnaissance UAV recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region: Air defense is working

На Дніпропетровщині працює ППО

A Russian reconnaissance UAV was recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the command of the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

"Dnipropetrovsk region - air defense work on enemy reconnaissance UAV!" - the message says.

