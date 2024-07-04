Reconnaissance UAV recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region: Air defense is working
A Russian reconnaissance UAV was recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by the command of the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.
"Dnipropetrovsk region - air defense work on enemy reconnaissance UAV!" - the message says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password